Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Achieves $23.37 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $23.37 million and $47,621.95 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00131582 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00062143 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00039129 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00024451 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003813 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

