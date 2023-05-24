Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Trading Down 15.4%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) was down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.69. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82.
Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.
