Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Trading Down 15.4%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) was down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.69. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Bitcoin Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.