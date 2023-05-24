Bitcoin Trading Down 3.4% This Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $512.09 billion and $16.09 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $26,420.18 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.34 or 0.00425202 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00121788 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00024774 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000459 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,382,650 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.