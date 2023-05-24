Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.98

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.98 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 184041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLBD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96. The company has a market capitalization of $902.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird

In other news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $324,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,399,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.