Blur (BLUR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $93.73 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Blur token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market cap of $40.10 million and approximately $93.73 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 475,779,764.4596652 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.51147049 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $111,779,297.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

