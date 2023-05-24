BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million. BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.

BM Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

BM Technologies stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. BM Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMTX. Northland Securities lowered their price target on BM Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of BM Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BM Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in BM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BM Technologies by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BM Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BM Technologies by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.