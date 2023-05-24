BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million. BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.
BM Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %
BM Technologies stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. BM Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on BMTX. Northland Securities lowered their price target on BM Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of BM Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
BM Technologies Company Profile
BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.
