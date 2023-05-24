BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 million.

BM Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

BM Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. 4,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,830. BM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of BM Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of BM Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BM Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

