BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 million.
BM Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %
BM Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. 4,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,830. BM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of BM Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of BM Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BM Technologies Company Profile
BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BM Technologies (BMTX)
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
- Newly Public Intapp Well-Positioned For More Price Gains
- 2 Tech Mid-Caps Under $10 With Big Upside
- Is Palo Alto Networks 4 Digit PE Justified?
Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.