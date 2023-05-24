Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $118.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -0.38. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

