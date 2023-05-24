Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $67,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $7.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $678.62. The stock had a trading volume of 421,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $633.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.33. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $698.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.16.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

