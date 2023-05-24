Brokers Issue Forecasts for APA Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for APA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share.

APA Price Performance

APA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. APA has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. APA’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in APA by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of APA by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.