Brokers Issue Forecasts for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PrairieSky Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for PrairieSky Royalty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

PSK has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.13.

PSK stock opened at C$23.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$15.08 and a 12 month high of C$23.62.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 73.28%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

