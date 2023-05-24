Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1594 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.
Buzzi Unicem Stock Performance
Shares of Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $13.10.
About Buzzi Unicem
