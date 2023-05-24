Cable One, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.85 (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.85 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Cable One has raised its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Cable One has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cable One to earn $57.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $650.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $682.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $711.92. Cable One has a 52-week low of $609.85 and a 52-week high of $1,464.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.40 by ($4.78). The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cable One will post 50.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 74.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,088,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Cable One by 16.0% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 51,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,347,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,179,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,104.29.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

