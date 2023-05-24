Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $162.26

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$162.26 and traded as high as C$170.01. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$169.53, with a volume of 95,853 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTC.A shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$196.00 price target (up previously from C$181.00) on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$204.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$174.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$162.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

