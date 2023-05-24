Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) & Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) and Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and Qiagen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 360.39 -$18.79 million ($0.92) -1.76 Qiagen $2.00 billion 5.23 $423.21 million $1.54 29.82

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Candel Therapeutics. Candel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candel Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Qiagen 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Candel Therapeutics and Qiagen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Candel Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. Qiagen has a consensus price target of $54.87, suggesting a potential upside of 19.46%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than Qiagen.

Volatility & Risk

Candel Therapeutics has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and Qiagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candel Therapeutics N/A -53.55% -33.06% Qiagen 17.66% 14.08% 7.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qiagen beats Candel Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Candel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. It also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. It also develops the?enLIGHTEN Discovery Platform, a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Qiagen

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Its bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996, and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.