Cardano (ADA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $176.06 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Cardano has a market cap of $12.70 billion and $176.06 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,802.73 or 0.06835688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00053661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00039434 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018313 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004305 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,810,438,257 coins and its circulating supply is 34,871,348,639 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

