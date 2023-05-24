Cardano Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.59 billion and approximately $178.09 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001378 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,777.67 or 0.06787498 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00053906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00039828 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018398 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,810,438,257 coins and its circulating supply is 34,873,873,502 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

