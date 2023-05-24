Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,850 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 2.1% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $11,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after buying an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,807,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,215,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.3 %

CAH traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.06. 562,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,999. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $87.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 113.79%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

