Cavalier Investments LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cavalier Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

