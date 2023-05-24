Cavalier Investments LLC Has $7.06 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.5% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,925,000 after buying an additional 71,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,376,000 after purchasing an additional 76,934 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.66. 33,144,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,009,727. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $338.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.41 and a 200-day moving average of $309.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

