Cavalier Investments LLC Has $784,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $99.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,643,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076,499. The firm has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.46.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

