Cavalier Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,855,000 after purchasing an additional 600,749 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,445,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,373,000 after purchasing an additional 591,463 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.26. 17,432,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,324,262. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.