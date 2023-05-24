Cavalier Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cavalier Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.19.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,284. The firm has a market cap of $405.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.11 and a twelve month high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

