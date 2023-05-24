Cavalier Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cavalier Investments LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,759,000 after buying an additional 400,867 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,379,000 after buying an additional 342,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.91.

NYSE TMO traded down $13.17 on Wednesday, reaching $511.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,811. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $554.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.29. The stock has a market cap of $197.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

