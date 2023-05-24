Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 280 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.9 %

Raymond James stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.50. 418,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,289. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average is $104.47. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

