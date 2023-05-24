Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 378 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.54 on Wednesday, reaching $120.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,189,503. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $132.06. The company has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.