Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) PT Raised to $425.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $410.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.31% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $6.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $310.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $280.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.20 and a 200-day moving average of $266.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.22. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $179.47 and a 52-week high of $318.00.

In other news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529 shares in the company, valued at $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

