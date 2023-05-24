CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.90

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 948738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,209,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 256,144 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 133.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

