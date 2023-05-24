Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

