Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Cereplast shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 9,571,500 shares trading hands.
Cereplast Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.39.
About Cereplast
Cereplast, Inc does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.
