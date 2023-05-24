Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.91

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.91 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.30 ($0.13). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 807,657 shares changing hands.

Chaarat Gold Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.89. The stock has a market cap of £76.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1,110.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

