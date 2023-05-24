Checkit plc (LON:CKT) Insider Alex Curran Acquires 1,600 Shares

Posted by on May 24th, 2023

Checkit plc (LON:CKTGet Rating) insider Alex Curran purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £416 ($517.41).

Checkit Stock Down 3.8 %

LON CKT traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 25 ($0.31). The company had a trading volume of 176,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,300. Checkit plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.74 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37 ($0.46). The company has a market capitalization of £27.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.29.

Checkit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Checkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.