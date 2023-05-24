Checkit plc (LON:CKT) Insider Alex Curran Acquires 1,600 Shares

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Rating) insider Alex Curran purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £416 ($517.41).

Checkit Stock Down 3.8 %

LON CKT traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 25 ($0.31). The company had a trading volume of 176,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,300. Checkit plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.74 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37 ($0.46). The company has a market capitalization of £27.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.29.

Checkit Company Profile

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

