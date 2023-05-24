China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Shares Down 9.2%

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 83,140 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 25,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Stock Down 5.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

About China Yongda Automobiles Services

(Get Rating)

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the sale of automobiles and provision of after-sales services. It operates through the following business segments: Passenger Vehicle Sales and Service; Automobile Rental Services; and Financial Leasing and Small Loan Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.