Cindicator (CND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $136.86

Cindicator (CND) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $136.86 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence.

Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era.”

Cindicator Token Trading

