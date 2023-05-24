Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Holdings Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -94.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 5,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $313,236.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,140.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,570 shares of company stock valued at $18,444,602. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NET. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.04.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

