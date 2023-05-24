Columbia Asset Management Buys Shares of 705 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Waters by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.27.

Waters Price Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $265.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.09. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $261.01 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.