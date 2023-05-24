Columbia Asset Management Has $119,000 Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Columbia Asset Management cut its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.6 %

SIRI opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.