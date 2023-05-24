CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.99

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 1496189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COMM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

CommScope Stock Down 4.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $841.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Activity at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 38.03% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 16,094 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $74,998.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 92,249 shares of company stock valued at $437,188 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CommScope by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in CommScope by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CommScope by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 628,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

