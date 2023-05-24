Compound (COMP) Market Cap Reaches $253.38 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $33.95 or 0.00129537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $253.38 million and approximately $11.27 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00062417 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00039245 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00024596 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003803 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000480 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,464,334 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,464,198.06923693 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 34.88935191 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 351 active market(s) with $9,577,728.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.