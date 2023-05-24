Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 171,370 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1,608.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,023 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,370 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $21,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First National Trust Co grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $104.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.57 and its 200 day moving average is $111.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

