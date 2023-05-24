Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $26,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,290,000 after buying an additional 524,276 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,284,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,913,000 after buying an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after buying an additional 450,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $163.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $369.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.13. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Novo Nordisk A/S

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.