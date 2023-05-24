Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $33.19 Million Position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,386 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 3.20% of Precision Drilling worth $33,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 565.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 53,351 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 108.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.3% in the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDS. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

PDS stock opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12 month low of $44.60 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.58.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

