Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 401,591 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 290.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,591 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Fortinet worth $26,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,670,186 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 2.1 %

FTNT opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Fortinet Company Profile



Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

