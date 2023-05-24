Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 4,550 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,759,000 after purchasing an additional 400,867 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,379,000 after purchasing an additional 342,924 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.91.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $525.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $202.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $554.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.