Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.00. Contango Ore shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 16,542 shares.

Contango Ore Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $202.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango Ore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Contango Ore by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Contango Ore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Contango Ore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Contango Ore by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Contango Ore by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About Contango Ore

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.