Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 617 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,550,168,000 after purchasing an additional 71,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,543,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,232,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,006,618,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MA traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $367.14. 683,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The company has a market cap of $347.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.