Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $23.86 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,015 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 16.9% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $23,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after buying an additional 1,027,030 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,549,000 after buying an additional 1,017,607 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after buying an additional 820,736 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after buying an additional 756,451 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. 158,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,022. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

