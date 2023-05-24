Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.64. 4,546,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,597,949. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

