Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE UNH traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $480.54. The stock had a trading volume of 492,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,999. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $489.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $447.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

