Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,193,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $38.43. 5,191,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,781,215. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.